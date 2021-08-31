INDECOM investigates fatal shooting of unidentified man in Bog Walk Gorge

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) says it responded to and began investigations into the fatal shooting of an unidentified man in the vicinity of Bog Walk Gorge and Sligoville Main Road in St Catherine on Saturday, August 28, 2021, by an off-duty police officer.

Reports from the police are that an off-duty officer became engaged in the pursuit of a Toyota Probox motor car, with three male occupants, who had allegedly stolen cable wires. During the chase, the Toyota Probox collided with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

INDECOM added that its investigators were further informed that two of the occupants of the Probox, ran from the crash scene, and at least one of the men is reported to have fired at the police officer.

It is alleged that the third man approached and attacked the officer with a knife, causing an injury. The officer fired at the man with the knife. This unidentified man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Two people, from the other vehicle involved in the collision, were treated for their injuries.

According to the investigative body, the incident scene has been processed and the weapon of the officer, as well as the recovered knife, were boxed and sealed for testing. The hands of the deceased were swabbed for gunshot residue as well. No firearm was reported as recovered from the scene.

INDECOM has reported that an initial account of the incident was provided to investigators by the off-duty officer. The officer was issued a Section 21 Notice to furnish a statement and attend INDECOM, to be interviewed, in relation to the incident.

All initial accounts received by the Commission are recognised as preliminary information, and will undergo the requisite investigative and forensic examination. The assistance of the public is also important, and people are therefore reminded to contact the Commission and share any information that may be useful in ongoing investigations.