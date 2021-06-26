INDECOM investigating fatal shooting of Jordan Graham

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) says it is investigating the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Jordan Graham in Homestead, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Police reports are that on the morning of Thursday, June 24 a team of 17 Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) officers were conducting an operation in the Homestead community, when they allegedly went in pursuit of two men who ran upon seeing the team.

It is alleged that an exchange of gunfire ensued and Graham, along with two soldiers were later seen with gunshot injuries.

The soldiers were treated for injuries sustained and are recuperating at the hospital, however, Graham succumbed to his injuries.

The commission said a Taurus 9mm firearm was reportedly retrieved at the incident scene.

All members of the operation team will be required to furnish a statement and or attend the offices of INDECOM to be interviewed in relation to this incident, the commission said.