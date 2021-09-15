INDECOM leading investigation into Nzinga King case

INDECOM leading investigation into Nzinga King caseWednesday, September 15, 2021
The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is now leading the probe into the alleged trimming of 19-year-old Rastafarian Nzinga King while she was in custody at the Four Paths Police Station in Clarendon on July 22.
King has claimed that she was trimmed by a female officer last month while she was in custody at the police station.
In a virtual press briefing a short while ago, Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson said the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has turned over all material from their investigation to INDECOM and are awaiting their conclusion before taking further action.
"INDECOM wrote last week and asked to turn over the investigation to them. We wait to hear whether or not they recommend criminal charges in the matter or breaches in our own rules and policies," he said.
Pointing out that the incident was “not consistent with the policies of the force or most of its members'', Anderson took the time to assure members of the Rastafarian community that they need not be concerned that the JCF has any 'challenges' with them.
Attorney Isat Buchanan, who is representing King, claims that she was assaulted and battered and that the cop ought to be charged.
