INDECOM mourns director of complaints Nigel Morgan

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Head of the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) Hugh Faulkner has confirmed that its director of complaints for the Eastern Division, Nigel Morgan, died in hospital this morning.

Morgan had been admitted to hospital with complications after contracting COVID-19.

"It is a sad morning for the entire INDECOM staff and especially the Bravo team which Mr Morgan led," Faulkner told OBSERVER ONLINE.

"He has been a stalwart at INDECOM for many years and even in our interactions with other external agencies, especially bodies that we have oversight responsibility for, he has been very tactful and skillful and conciliatory.

"We will miss Mr Morgan. He is literally irreplaceable," added Faulkner.

Arthur Hall