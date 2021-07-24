INDECOM probe two fatal police shooting incidents in Corporate Area

INDECOM probe two fatal police shooting incidents in Corporate AreaSaturday, July 24, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) says it has began investigations into two separate police shooting incidents resulting in the death of four men in the Corporate Area on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
According to INDECOM, in the first incident, the police reported that four officers assigned to the St Andrew South Quick Response Team, signaled two motor vehicles to stop, along Ferguson Drive in Riverton City. It is alleged that male occupants of one of the vehicles, exited and fired at the police. The police returned fire and three men were subsequently found to be suffering from gunshot injuries. The men were pronounced dead at Kingston Public Hospital (KPH). The three deceased men remain officially unidentified at this time. The police have also advised that two men escaped and four persons (two men and two women) are in custody.
Two firearms were reported as recovered from the incident scene – a UTG AK 47 rifle and a Browning 9mm pistol. The incident scene was processed by INDECOM and the weapons of the officers and recovered firearms were boxed and sealed for testing at the Government Forensic Laboratory. The hands of the deceased men were also swabbed for gunshot residue, INDECOM said.
The police officers have provided initial accounts to INDECOM. All officers were issued Section 21 Notices to furnish a statement and attend the offices of INDECOM, to be interviewed, in relation to this incident.
In the second shooting incident, INDECOM said the police reported that two officers proceeded to a premises on Maxfield Avenue, in response to information regarding a man with a gun. The officers reported that they entered the premises and saw two men, one of whom pointed a firearm in the direction of the police. One officer fired, injuring both men. The man who was allegedly seen with the firearm was pronounced dead, and the other man was treated and admitted to hospital, in stable condition.
The deceased male has been identified as 21-year-old, Howard Barton.
A 9mm pistol with serial number was reportedly recovered from the scene.
The incident scene was processed by INDECOM and the weapons of the officers and recovered firearm were boxed and sealed for testing at the Government Forensic Laboratory.
The police officers will be required to furnish a statement and attend the offices of INDECOM, to be interviewed, in relation to this incident.
INDECOM sought to remind the public that it is important for persons, with information, to contact its Head Office and assist with any ongoing investigations.
