INDECOM probes 'Dog Paw' killing; five cops involved in fatal shooting

INDECOM probes 'Dog Paw' killing; five cops involved in fatal shootingTuesday, October 12, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched an investigation into Monday's police killing of reputed gangster, Christopher 'Dog Paw' Linton.
INDECOM's assistant commissioner Hamish Campbell said the investigation began shortly after the incident, which occurred in Elletson, Flat, St Andrew. He said INDECOM officers, who were at the shooting scene Monday, have spoken to the five police personnel involved in the incident and are doing their forensic investigation.
“There are other inquiries we are doing, but our investigation is very much ongoing at this time,” the assistant commissioner said.
OBSERVER ONLINE has learnt that the five police personnel involved in the alleged gun battle with Linton are all from the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime division.
Linton was reportedly killed after a car in which he was travelling was stopped. Police said he exited the vehicle firing at the lawmen who returned the fire. He was subsequently shot dead.
--David Dunkley
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy