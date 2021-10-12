INDECOM probes 'Dog Paw' killing; five cops involved in fatal shooting

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched an investigation into Monday's police killing of reputed gangster, Christopher 'Dog Paw' Linton.

INDECOM's assistant commissioner Hamish Campbell said the investigation began shortly after the incident, which occurred in Elletson, Flat, St Andrew. He said INDECOM officers, who were at the shooting scene Monday, have spoken to the five police personnel involved in the incident and are doing their forensic investigation.



“There are other inquiries we are doing, but our investigation is very much ongoing at this time,” the assistant commissioner said.



OBSERVER ONLINE has learnt that the five police personnel involved in the alleged gun battle with Linton are all from the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime division.



Linton was reportedly killed after a car in which he was travelling was stopped. Police said he exited the vehicle firing at the lawmen who returned the fire. He was subsequently shot dead.

--David Dunkley