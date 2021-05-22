INDECOM says 12 people killed by security forces so far this month

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) says members of the security forces have killed 12 people so far this month.

Among the latest incidents is the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Tyrese Haye in Franklyn Town, Kingston 16 on Thursday afternoon.

According to an INDECOM statement, the police reported that Haye was among a group of men who ran on seeing the police on Cambridge Street in the community.

“One of the men was accosted and during a tussle, it is reported, that he pulled a firearm, resulting in an officer shooting the man,” added the statement.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

However, INDECOM said residents of the community expressed grave concerns about the sequence of events resulting in the death and report witnessing a quite different version.

The commission said its investigation will seek to determine the accuracy of the contending accounts.

A silver and black 9mm Ruger pistol, with a serial number, was reported as retrieved at the incident scene.

Haye's death happened hours before a wanted man was killed in nearby Denham Town.

A 63-year-old woman and a 22-month-old boy were also injured in that shooting, said INDECOM, noting that they are the eighth and ninth individuals injured in shootings by the security forces this month.

“It has been reported that three members of the JDF who were at a checkpoint at the intersection of Beeston and Oxford Streets, were fired at by the pillion rider on a motorcycle. The pillion rider continued to fire at the military personnel who returned gunfire in the direction of the fleeing motorcycle,” said the commission.

It further noted that no firearm was reported as recovered from the scene.