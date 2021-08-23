INDECOM probes fatal police shooting of man off Waltham Park Road

INDECOM probes fatal police shooting of man off Waltham Park RoadMonday, August 23, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) says it has begun investigations into last Wednesday's fatal shooting of a man along Delamere Avenue, off Waltham Park Road in St Andrew, by the police.
The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Kevin Depass.
“The police reported that a police team was on an assignment at a specific address in search of a man allegedly armed with a weapon.
“It is further alleged that the man fired at the police, who then returned gunfire in the direction of the man. The man was transported to the Kingston Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” INDECOM said.
INDECOM stated that the incident scene was processed and the weapons of the officers were boxed and sealed for testing. A Taurus 9mm pistol, which was reported as being in the possession of the deceased, was also processed and the hands of the deceased were swabbed for gunshot residue.
Initial accounts of the incident were provided to INDECOM investigators by the law enforcement officers. The officers were subsequently issued with Section 21 Notices to furnish a statement and attend the offices of INDECOM, to be interviewed, in relation to the incident, INDECOM said.
“All initial accounts received by the commission are recognised as preliminary information, and will undergo the requisite investigative and forensic examination.
“The assistance of the public is also important, and persons are therefore reminded to contact the commission and share any information that will be useful in ongoing investigations,” the investigative body stated.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy