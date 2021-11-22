INDECOM probes police fatal shooting of man in Free Town

INDECOM probes police fatal shooting of man in Free TownMonday, November 22, 2021
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica – The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) responded to and began investigations into a police fatal shooting of a man in Free Town, Clarendon on Monday morning.
The deceased is officially unidentified at this time. Reports are that the man was alleged to have broken into a shop before getting into a confrontation with a cop who fatally shot him.
A source close to the investigation said that the scene is presently being processed by INDECOM and officers have collected forensic evidence for testing, are conducting initial interviews of law enforcement officers and witness canvassing.
OBSERVER ONLINE will have more on this story as it breaks.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy