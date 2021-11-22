INDECOM probes police fatal shooting of man in Free Town

CLARENDON, Jamaica – The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) responded to and began investigations into a police fatal shooting of a man in Free Town, Clarendon on Monday morning.

The deceased is officially unidentified at this time. Reports are that the man was alleged to have broken into a shop before getting into a confrontation with a cop who fatally shot him.

A source close to the investigation said that the scene is presently being processed by INDECOM and officers have collected forensic evidence for testing, are conducting initial interviews of law enforcement officers and witness canvassing.

