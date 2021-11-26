INDECOM probing fatal shooting in Spanish Town

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the shooting death of a man by police in Spanish Town, St Catherine early Friday morning.

The deceased, who has not yet been identified, reportedly engaged law enforcers in a shootout during a joint police-military operation in Redemption Ground in the parish.

Reports are that at about 2:47 am, lawmen were on patrol in the area when they saw a group of men.

On seeing the police, the men reportedly ran and the police gave chase.

The men fired at the officers forcing the lawmen to return fire.

When the gunshots subsided, one man was found nursing gunshot wounds. He was subsequently taken to the hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries.

A 9mm pistol was reportedly seized from the unidentified gunman along with three 9mm rounds of ammunition.

Investigations are ongoing.