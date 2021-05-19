INDECOM probing fatal shooting of 18-y-o in Greenwich Town

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is investigating Tuesday's fatal shooting incident of a teenager by the police on West Avenue, Greenwich Town in Kingston.

The deceased male has been identified as 18-year-old Oneil Chambers.

Police reports are that at 10:45 pm on May 18, officers were on patrol in the Greenwich Town community when a group of approximately eight people were seen at a gate of a premises.

Upon seeing the police, it is alleged that the group dispersed, and one man remained and pointed a firearm at the officers. An officer then reportedly discharged his weapon in the direction of the man.

Chambers was taken to the Kingston Public Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

A Springfield pistol bearing a serial number was reported as retrieved at the scene, INDECOM said.

According to INDECOM, a forensic team alongside officers from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Scenes of Crime processed the scene and weapons of the concerned officers as well as the recovered firearm were seized, photographed, boxed and sealed for testing at the Government Forensic Laboratory.

It said all concerned officers were served Section 21 notices to furnish statements and attend the offices of INDECOM to be interviewed.

The Commission said personnel revisited the scene today to canvass for witnesses. It noted that residents had blocked the roads, expressing their anger and reported a different version of events, concerning the death of Chambers.

The Commission is encouraging individuals in the community with information regarding this incident to contact its head office at (876) 968-8875, (876) 968-1932 or send information via Whatsapp at 876-553-5555, to assist in the ongoing investigation.