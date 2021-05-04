INDECOM probing three fatal shooting incidents

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing three separate fatal shooting incidents by the police yesterday — two of which occurred in Portmore, St Catherine and the other in Trench Town, Kingston.

In the first incident, the Commission said Isaiah Gibbons of Christian Garden, Gregory Park in Portmore, St Catherine was fatally shot during a police chase.

Reports are that at approximately 5:00 pm, a team of officers was on foot patrol conducting surveillance duties in the area when upon seeing the police, a group of men ran. While chasing the men, an officer reportedly encountered a man with a firearm and a struggle ensued. The police said to assist his colleague, another officer discharged his firearm. Gibbons was pronounced dead at the Spanish Town Hospital. A Smith and Wesson pistol was retrieved, the police said.

Meanwhile, in Trench Town, Kingston, an unidentified man was fatally shot during a police confrontation after a group of men tried to elude officers. The police said a team of officers was on Upper Second Street in the vicinity of Fifth Street at approximately 6:45 pm, when they observed a group of men who were armed with firearms. The men ran and during the chase, one man was confronted and pointed a firearm at the police.

Two officers allegedly discharged their weapons and the man was shot. The deceased man has not been officially identified, but a driver's licence with the name Jovane Barnes, was recovered from his pocket. It is further reported that a black Keltec pistol was recovered from the scene.

In the other incident, at approximately 8:10 pm, while responding to a murder scene at Foster Lane, the police said gunshots were heard in their immediate vicinity. Reports are that the officers proceeded on foot to the area, where a man was seen pointing a firearm at the officers. The officers fired in the direction of the man, the report said.

Twenty-one-year-old, Nicholas Stanford of Foster Lane, Naggo Head, in Portmore was pronounced dead on arrival at the Spanish Town Hospital. A Beretta 9mm semi-automatic pistol was reportedly recovered from the scene.

According to INDECOM, its forensic team alongside officers from Jamaica Constabulary Force's Scenes of Crime processed the scenes. The weapons of the concerned officers as well as the three recovered firearms were seized, photographed, boxed and sealed for testing at the Government Forensic Laboratory, INDECOM said. It added that all concerned officers were served Section 21 notices to furnish statements and attend the offices of INDECOM to be interviewed this week.

Individuals with information regarding any of these three incidents are asked to contact INDECOM's Head Office at (876) 968-8875, (876) 968-1932 or send information via Whatsapp at 876-553-5555, to assist in the ongoing investigations.