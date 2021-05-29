INDECOM probing two fatal shootings in Trelawny and Clarendon

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) says it is investigating two separate fatal shooting incidents by the police in Trelawny and Clarendon.

In Trelawny on Sunday, May 23, 29-year-old Tyrone Powell of Cotton Tree District, Albert Town was fatally shot. The police said five officers were making enquiries regarding a man armed with a gun in the community about 5:00 pm.

It is alleged that Powell attacked the police with a machete and four of the officers fired their weapons in response to that attack.

INDECOM said no firearm was recovered but a machete was reportedly retrieved at the scene.

Meanwhile, the Commission said it is investigating reports that an off-duty police officer was involved in a fatal shooting incident of his younger brother following a family dispute in Clarendon on Monday, May 24.

The deceased was identified as 29-year-old, Alrick Williams.

The police reported that the off-duty officer visited the Toronto Road home in an effort to remove his brother from the premises following a recent dispute with another relative. They said a tussle ensued between the brothers, where it is alleged that Williams used an iron pipe to hit his brother.

During the fight, the officer reportedly fired his service pistol, at his brother, fatally wounding him. The incident happened about 8:00 am.

INDECOM said an iron pipe was recovered from the incident scene.

The Commission said the concerned officer provided an initial account to investigators and is cooperating with the investigation.

It noted that its forensic team, alongside officers from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Scenes of Crime, processed the two incident scenes. All concerned officers were served Section 21 notices to furnish statements and attend the offices of INDECOM to be interviewed this week, the Commission said.

Individuals with information regarding any of these two incidents are asked to contact INDECOM's central office at (876) 968-8875, (876) 968-1932 or send information via Whatsapp at 876-553-5555, to assist in the ongoing investigations.