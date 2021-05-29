INDECOM probing two fatal shootings in Trelawny and Clarendon

INDECOM probing two fatal shootings in Trelawny and ClarendonSaturday, May 29, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) says it is investigating two separate fatal shooting incidents by the police in Trelawny and Clarendon.
In Trelawny on Sunday, May 23, 29-year-old Tyrone Powell of Cotton Tree District, Albert Town was fatally shot. The police said five officers were making enquiries regarding a man armed with a gun in the community about 5:00 pm.
It is alleged that Powell attacked the police with a machete and four of the officers fired their weapons in response to that attack.
INDECOM said no firearm was recovered but a machete was reportedly retrieved at the scene.
Meanwhile, the Commission said it is investigating reports that an off-duty police officer was involved in a fatal shooting incident of his younger brother following a family dispute in Clarendon on Monday, May 24.
The deceased was identified as 29-year-old, Alrick Williams.
The police reported that the off-duty officer visited the Toronto Road home in an effort to remove his brother from the premises following a recent dispute with another relative. They said a tussle ensued between the brothers, where it is alleged that Williams used an iron pipe to hit his brother.
During the fight, the officer reportedly fired his service pistol, at his brother, fatally wounding him. The incident happened about 8:00 am.
Read: Man killed during police confrontation in Clarendon
INDECOM said an iron pipe was recovered from the incident scene.
The Commission said the concerned officer provided an initial account to investigators and is cooperating with the investigation.
It noted that its forensic team, alongside officers from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Scenes of Crime, processed the two incident scenes. All concerned officers were served Section 21 notices to furnish statements and attend the offices of INDECOM to be interviewed this week, the Commission said.
Individuals with information regarding any of these two incidents are asked to contact INDECOM's central office at (876) 968-8875, (876) 968-1932 or send information via Whatsapp at 876-553-5555, to assist in the ongoing investigations.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy