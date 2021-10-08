INTERPOL issues 'Red Notice' for more than 50 wanted men in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica-More than 50 men who are wanted by the police in Jamaica, have been placed on the wanted list of the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL).

The men, ages 25 to 69 years, are wanted for various offences including murders and shootings among other serious crimes.



The identities of the men were issued under what INTERPOL calls a "Red Notice," which alerts police worldwide about internationally wanted fugitives.



A policeman, a once-popular Jamaican businessman, a man wanted for five counts of murder and a prison escapee, are four of the stand-out names on the 52-man list.



More than half of the fugitives are wanted for murder. A majority is also wanted for shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm, rape and wounding. At least one of the men is wanted for buggery.



The dates and details of the crimes were not provided. INTERPOL, which has 194 member countries, is an international organisation that facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control.

A "Red Notice" is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.



It contains information to identify the wanted persons, such as their names, dates of birth, nationalities, hair and eye colours, photographs and fingerprints if available. It also contains information related to the crime(s) for which the person is wanted.



"Red Notices" are published by INTERPOL at the request of a member country and must comply with the agency's constitution and rules. "Red Notices" are issued for fugitives wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentence.

Last year INTERPOL issued more than 11,000 "Red Notices". A "Red Notice" is not an international arrest warrant.

- David Dunkley