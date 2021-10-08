INTERPOL issues 'Red Notice' for more than 50 wanted men in Jamaica

INTERPOL issues 'Red Notice' for more than 50 wanted men in JamaicaFriday, October 08, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica-More than 50 men who are wanted by the police in Jamaica, have been placed on the wanted list of the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL).
The men, ages 25 to 69 years, are wanted for various offences including murders and shootings among other serious crimes.
The identities of the men were issued under what INTERPOL calls a "Red Notice," which alerts police worldwide about internationally wanted fugitives.
A policeman, a once-popular Jamaican businessman, a man wanted for five counts of murder and a prison escapee, are four of the stand-out names on the 52-man list.
More than half of the fugitives are wanted for murder. A majority is also wanted for shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm, rape and wounding. At least one of the men is wanted for buggery.
The dates and details of the crimes were not provided. INTERPOL, which has 194 member countries, is an international organisation that facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control.
A "Red Notice" is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.
It contains information to identify the wanted persons, such as their names, dates of birth, nationalities, hair and eye colours, photographs and fingerprints if available. It also contains information related to the crime(s) for which the person is wanted.
"Red Notices" are published by INTERPOL at the request of a member country and must comply with the agency's constitution and rules. "Red Notices" are issued for fugitives wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentence.
Last year INTERPOL issued more than 11,000 "Red Notices". A "Red Notice" is not an international arrest warrant.
- David Dunkley
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy