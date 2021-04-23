IOC to produce digital Olympic Virtual Series

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The International Olympic Committee (IOC) says it will partner with five International Sports Federations (IF) and game publishers to produce the Olympic Virtual Series (OVS), the first-ever, Olympic-licensed event for physical and non-physical virtual sports.

According to the committee, the series will take place ahead of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and will begin on May 13, continuing through to June 23.

It said the series will mobilise virtual sport, esports and gaming enthusiasts all around the world in order to reach new Olympic audiences, while also encouraging the development of physical and non-physical forms of sports in line with the recommendations of the IOC's Olympic Agenda 2020+5.

“The Olympic Virtual Series is a new, unique Olympic digital experience that aims to grow direct engagement with new audiences in the field of virtual sports. Its conception is in line with Olympic Agenda 2020+5 and the IOC's Digital Strategy. It encourages sports participation and promotes the Olympic values, with a special focus on youth,” IOC President Thomas Bach said.

The committee noted that the international federations and gaming publishers that will be part of the Olympic Virtual Series are:

World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) — eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020, Konami Digital Entertainment;

Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) — Zwift, Zwift inc;

World Rowing — Open format;

World Sailing — Virtual Regatta, Virtual Regatta SAS; and

Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) — Gran Turismo, Polyphony Digital.

The committee said the OVS creates a stage to connect the physical sporting world with the virtual and simulation sports gaming community, providing an opportunity to engage with the Olympic Movement. It said each IF will offer its corresponding event in a format that maximises online mass participation and prioritises inclusivity and participation through the OVS.

It will allow participants around the world to compete from home or their training facilities in order to generate excitement in the build-up to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, the committee said.

It noted that all five OVS events will differ in form and concept, and will operate via the sport's respective publisher platform where participants will be able to take part.

Fans will also have the opportunity to engage and follow the events on the Olympic Channel, the committee said.