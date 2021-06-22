ISP Finance up more than 13% to lead gains

ISP Finance up more than 13% to lead gainsTuesday, June 22, 2021
|
ISP Finance Services Limited led gains during trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) on Tuesday.
The stock, which has lost more than 26 per cent of its value in the last month, improved 13.64 per cent on the day to close at $17.52.
Medical Disposables and Supplies Limited also registered double-digit gains, moving up 10.86 per cent to close at $5.00 per share.
The day's biggest losers included Portland JSX Limited, which declined 19.89 per cent in value to close at $7.61 per stock unit; and Knutsford Express Services Limited, down 9.83 per cent to $7.89.
Market activity resulted in the trading of 96 stocks of which 29 advanced, 52 declined and 15 traded firm. Market cap on Tuesday was $1.9 billion.
The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 13,400,292 units valued at $144,353,815.50.
The US dollar market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 223,012 units valued at $22,412.37.
The day's volume leader was Wigton Windfarm Limited with 4,376,562 units, amounting to 32.66 per cent of the market. JMMB Group Limited followed, trading 1,337,495 units, amounting to 9.98 per cent of the market volume. Derrimon Trading Company Limited was third in volume with 838,859 units, amounting to 6.26 per cent of market.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy