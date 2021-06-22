ISP Finance up more than 13% to lead gains

ISP Finance Services Limited led gains during trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) on Tuesday.

The stock, which has lost more than 26 per cent of its value in the last month, improved 13.64 per cent on the day to close at $17.52.

Medical Disposables and Supplies Limited also registered double-digit gains, moving up 10.86 per cent to close at $5.00 per share.

The day's biggest losers included Portland JSX Limited, which declined 19.89 per cent in value to close at $7.61 per stock unit; and Knutsford Express Services Limited, down 9.83 per cent to $7.89.

Market activity resulted in the trading of 96 stocks of which 29 advanced, 52 declined and 15 traded firm. Market cap on Tuesday was $1.9 billion.

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 13,400,292 units valued at $144,353,815.50.

The US dollar market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 223,012 units valued at $22,412.37.

The day's volume leader was Wigton Windfarm Limited with 4,376,562 units, amounting to 32.66 per cent of the market. JMMB Group Limited followed, trading 1,337,495 units, amounting to 9.98 per cent of the market volume. Derrimon Trading Company Limited was third in volume with 838,859 units, amounting to 6.26 per cent of market.