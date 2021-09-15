ISP climbs more than 35% to lead JSE gains

ISP climbs more than 35% to lead JSE gainsWednesday, September 15, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – ISP Finance Services Limited led gains in trading Wednesday on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).
The stock climbed 35.06 per cent to close at $23.50.
In the meantime, Community and Workers of Jamaica Cooperative Credit Union deferred share rose 14.91 per cent to close at $1.85, and Eppley Limited 7.25 per cent preference share increased 13.58 per cent to $23.
The biggest loser was Stationary and Office Supplies Limited which fell 14.10 per cent to $5.97.
JMMB Group's 7.00 per cent preference share dropped 7.5 per cent to $1.85 and Fontana Limited went down by 7.41 per cent to $6.25.
In Wednesday's trading session, the JSE Market activity resulted in the trading of 91 stocks of which 29 advanced, 38 declined and 24 traded firm.
The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 8,868,400 units valued at $69,570,284.21, while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 70,076 units valued at $11,914.66.
Wigton Windfarm Limited ordinary shares was the volumes leader with 2,764,285 units, amounting to 30.93 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by Lumber Depot Limited with 1,628,060 units, amounting to 18.21 per cent of the market volume, and Jamaican Teas Limited with 728,146 units, amounting to 8.15 per cent of the market volume.
