ISSA adjusts D'Cup fixtures

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) has made adjustments to Friday's daCosta Cup Zone A schedule where four of the eight teams are still in contention for the two spots in the quarter-finals of the football competition.

With three points separating the top four schools in the points standings, three of the games will start at 1:00 pm with the game between Holland High and Spot Valley High, neither of who are in contention, starting at 3:15 pm.

William Knibb Memorial lead with 15 points, Cornwall College are on 13 with Herbert Morrison Technical and Irwin High both on 12 points.

William Knibb will face Irwin High at WesPow Park, Cornwall College and Maldon High, who are yet to score a goal or earn a point, will meet at Irwin High, while Herbert Morrison Technical will play St James High at William Knibb.

William Knibb Memorial, who had their five-match perfect start snapped on Tuesday when they lost to Holland High, need only a point to advance but the other three must win to make their passage safe.

Cornwall College, who have not conceded a goal in their last four games from which they earned 10 points, should be able to beat Maldon High after getting the better of Herbert Morrison on Tuesday.

Herbert Morrison could have a tough task against a St James team that will be playing for pride.

Paul A Reid