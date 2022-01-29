ISSA pushes ahead for widescale resumption of sports in high schools

The Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) is making plans for the widescale resumption of sports in high school and is currently in negotiations with the government about the logistics and process of getting the various competitions restarted.

According to ISSA's president, Keith Wellington, a positive outcome is expected as the government is in agreement with the principles for the resumption of sports, as they seek the total development of children.

Wellington said that discussions are underway with both the Ministry of Education and Youth and the Ministry of Sports for an amicable solution that will enable the widescale resumption of sports, while still maintaining COVID-19 protocols.

“We think that this is something that the government will support. We have been working with them at different levels in terms of the competitions. For example, how it is that we are going to ensure that the students are physically engaged in activities, not just PE (Physical Education) classes, but things like the Jamaica Moves programme.

“We want to ensure that the kids who have been locked up at home, for that extended period, are involved in physical activities because the development of children is not just about the mental; we have to also think about their physical and social development,” Wellington said.

All sports were affected when schools were closed and a ban was placed on gatherings by the government after the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in Jamaica in March 2020.

Since then, only Boys' and Girls' Championships and the top-tier schoolboy football competitions — Manning Cup for urban schools and the daCosta Cup for rural schools — have been contested with all being staged without spectators.

According to Wellington, only vaccinated students will be allowed to participate in the various sporting competitions, as the body will be focusing on the safety of the participants during the activities. Limited testing will also be done while the competitions are in progress.

Wellington said the registration process for the various competitions has already started, with the planning for the logistical aspect taking place after this has been completed. He said the schedule of activities has already been shared with the schools.

Meanwhile, Wellington said different models are being considered for hosting the events, which include either having a central location for all matches or having these played at the schools.

“Obviously, it would be great if we could have all the games in the schools because it would reduce the cost to both the schools and us as organisers, but we would have to make sure that whichever school is going to host any of the competitions has the requisite facility, in terms protocols that would be followed,” Wellington said.