ISSA releases Champs 2021 access protocols

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Inter-Secondary School Sports Association (ISSA) has released the access protocols, which will govern access to this year's staging of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships (Champs) at the National Stadium between May 11 and 15.

Under the Champs 2021 Access Protocols — approved by the Ministry of Health of Health and Wellness — a negative COVID-19 test taken within the previous three days will be mandatory for all athletes and team officials entering the stadium.

The association said all non-athletes and non-team officials will also be screened for COVID-19 and said teams entering the stadium must also be accompanied by a 'COVID-19 Marshal' who will be responsible for ensuring that all protocols are being followed.

It noted that officials from the health ministry, sports ministry, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Social Development Commission (SDC) and the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) will also be on site to oversee the proceedings.

ISSA said interactions between teams and with others on site will be strictly restricted, and absolutely no spectators or vendors will be accommodated at the National Stadium during this year's meet.

The association's President Keith Wellington said, “ISSA takes very seriously our responsibility for the health and safety of Champs participants, and we will be doing everything in our power to protect those who will be present at the National Stadium this year. COVID-19 has presented a significant challenge to our staging of this year's meet, but we are satisfied that the protocols which have been developed in close consultation with the Ministry of Health and Wellness will be effective in making Champs safe. All stakeholders have been briefed on the Access Protocols and COVID-19 safety procedures and have pledged their full support of these measures. We expect 100 per cent compliance.”

Meanwhile, the association said all the results of coordinated COVID-19 tests have now been received and reflect a 0.56 per cent positivity rate (nine positive cases from 1607 tests) among registered participants. These results, ISSA said, will inform the accreditation of teams that will participate in the meet.

The association noted that it coordinated COVID-19 PCR tests for over 1600 Champs participants between May 7 and May 9, most of which were administered by the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) at the National Stadium in Kingston. It said mobile COVID-19 testing was also arranged for participants in the Western, Northern and Eastern parishes of Jamaica.

The full 2021 Champs Access Protocols and COVID-19 safety measures are accessible at www.issasports.com.