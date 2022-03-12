ITA/JCF to address nuisance of loud motorcycles

ITA/JCF to address nuisance of loud motorcyclesSaturday, March 12, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Island Traffic Authority and the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force say they will be embarking on a joint operation to address the nuisance of excessively loud motorcycles, which have been causing disturbances in communities across the island.
According to a release, complaints have been increasing as there has been an unusual level of noise emitted. The noise transmitted from these motorcycles is a result of the removal of the silencers from the muffler of the motorcycles.
Director at the Island Traffic Authority, Kenute Hare, says the joint operation with the JCF seeks to send a strong message to motorcyclists who contribute to this issue.
“We're also appealing to companies who employ motorcyclists to transport their goods and services to ensure that the silencers are replaced in the bikes, because we are going to address that matter once and for all,” he stated.
The joint operation will see officials from the ITA and JCF conducting spot checks on the roadways. Motorcycles will be assessed and if they are found to have the silencer removed or the exhaust system modified, they will be removed from the roadways.
Head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP Gary McKenzie says under the current road traffic regulations, motorcyclists can be charged for excessive noise.
“We will also depend on the ITA to do the necessary assessments also, and once the motorcycle is found to be defective, the plate will be removed and the motorcyclists must remedy the defects,” he noted.
In the meantime, motorcyclists are being advised that motorcycles found to be unlicensed, uninsured and without a valid certificate of fitness, will be held in the possession of the JCF.
