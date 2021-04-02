KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than two months after her mother and sister were killed in a double murder in Kingston, their grieving loved one says all she wants is to lay her relatives to rest and start the process of healing.

“I really want to lay them to rest and I think that's what the family wants as well,” the woman, who did not wish to be identified, told OBSERVER ONLINE.

However, she said the family is unable to have a funeral or burial as the police are yet to release the bodies to the family.

“Once they release the bodies then we can have them transferred to the funeral home that we are going to use for the funeral and then we can start the proceedings,” she said. “We're not paying for the storage so I'm thankful for that because if it was at the funeral home or if it was released to us before then we would have to pay [storage] fees.”

A long wait

The police have been unable to confirm with OBSERVER ONLINE the average waiting period in such situations, but the relative, and others, have said it's usually a very long process once there are crime victims involved.

“It's long, but I've spoken to some people who have been in this situation before and they say it's a very long process due to the nature [of how] they died,” she said.

She noted, however, that the family was recently given a date for an autopsy.

“So things are moving... it's not like they are at a standstill. But you know seh [Prime Minister] Andrew Holness pause funerals so even when they do the autopsy we're not going to be able to get to the funeral stage but we're still going through with the plans,” she said.

Constantly scared

Police reports about the incident are that both women were at home when a gunman reportedly approached and opened gunfire, hitting them. The police have since launched an investigation into the incident.

But the daughter, who has had a rough time processing the incident, says she is constantly scared.

“My biggest concern is why did this happen? Why would somebody do this to them? Is it a case where they're after the family? Is it a case where they do these two and then after the funeral they will come back for somebody else? I'm just lost because I never, ever believed that this would happen to them. They're not involved with anything concerning gunman and dem deh something,” she shared.

“Mi just really think about that a lot. Since it happen and mi deh inna di house, mi know every car weh pass, mi even know certain car based on how them sound when them drive. Mi will seh alrite, that a di man weh live across the road, that car a go straight down and then turn because mi mind just outside fi constantly a watch fi see seh a nuh my turn and somebody a go come and shoot me too for no reason and kill me,” she continued.

Mom was loved by everyone

The grieving relative said she still struggles to understand what happened because her mother was “loved by everyone”.

“I never believe that it was true because my mom, she was a Christian, she just coming from church. She was friends with everybody. Everybody in the community know my mother. If war a gwaan up the road and dem a war with people down the road, she can walk go down deh 'cause she nuh inna beef with nobody.”

She shared that her sister also lived good with everybody, “because that's how we were raised. We live good with everybody”.

“So when mi hear, mi a think a which part dem go 'cause me a seh to myself it look like they were at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

But both mother and daughter were killed at home.

Horror at home

“They were in the kitchen and then the person came over the wall. They didn't enter the house, they stayed from outside and shoot them and run off.”

The woman, who learnt of the incident through relatives who were in the area, said she was about to start her work shift when she got a call.

“I was at home; my shift started at two. I just had a shower and I was booting up my computer, getting ready for my shift, when I saw my cousin calling me. I was a little bit hesitant to answer the call because my cousin love chat so mi a seh bwoy mi soon start work and mi cyaan bother wid di bagga chatting. But mi a seh wah him a call mi for?”

She said her cousin delivered the bad news.

“In my head mi a seh 'nothing cya go so'. Who would shoot up my mother and my sister?"

She said she then called her mother's phone, which was answered by her brother who confirmed the incident.

“Dem dead — That line replay in my head every single day. When mi a go mi bed, a it a di last thing mi hear in my head before mi drop asleep. When mi hear da line deh, mi feel everything stop. Everything. Mi nuh feel nothing, mi nuh feel like mi did a breathe, mi nuh feel like mi heart did a beat, mi nuh hear nothing… Everything just silent and still,” the relative said.