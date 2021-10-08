Ian Lyn among fugitives being sought by INTERPOL

Once-popular businessman, Ian Lyn, is among 52 fugitives being sought by the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), on behalf of the Jamaican Constabulary Force (JCF).



Lyn, 47, a former president of the Jamaica Used Car Dealers Association, is listed as wanted for money laundering and fraudulent conversion by INTERPOL. Also on the list is Morris Lee, 63, one of two policemen who fled the island following the killing of a teen in Whitfield Town, St Andrew, in July 2007.



The 52 men, ages 25 to 69, are wanted for various criminal offences including murders, shootings and wounding among other crimes. One, identified as Stokley Collins, is wanted for five counts of murder. Kemmoy Whyte is being sought for buggery.



Lyn is being sought by police after Carmax Jamaica Limited, a used car dealership of which he was a director, was accused of failing to pay over more than $100 million which the company reported collected from the sale of motor vehicles.



Investigators said those who were allegedly fleeced of money included policemen, politicians and the bigwigs of several companies. Darren Blake, another director of the dealership, was arrested and charged with fraudulent conversion in connection with the incident.



But Lyn reportedly left the island as the police began their investigations. Despite several pleas by lawmen for him to return to face questioning, this was not done.



Meanwhile, Lee fled Jamaica after the Director of Public Prosecutions ruled that he and another policeman, Mark Russell, were to be charged for the killing of Ravin Thompson.



The JCF had said Thompson was reportedly killed in a shoot-out with a joint police/military team. Lee and Russell, who were both working at the Hunts Bay Police Station, the headquarters for the St Andrew South Division, fled the island after the DPP's 2008 ruling.



Russell was however held and extradited by US authorities in 2012. Following a much-publicised trial, he was convicted of murder in the Home Circuit Court exactly 10 years later, in July 2017. Lee has not been seen since.



INTERPOL, which has 194 member countries, is an international organisation that facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control.