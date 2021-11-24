Ian Neita elected president of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Ian Neita, the executive director of Yello Media, has been elected President of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC).

In his address to JCC members after being elected president at the organisation's hybrid Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, Neita pledged to guard the rich legacy of the chamber and to expand its capacity to promote the growth of businesses, generate employment and expand Jamaica's economic base.

He noted that in the year ahead, the private sector has a major role to play in nation-building.

“We are prepared to risk capital and other resources in establishing businesses for profit; profit not just for the sake of itself, but for progress as well. Undaunted though we may be by the challenges that exist in the local and international business environment, we require the government to help steady our ships as we enter what very often is uncharted waters,” Neita said.

He emphasised that, “when commerce is expanded businesses grow, when businesses grow employment opportunities are created, the country's economy expands, and the welfare of every Jamaican is enhanced. Advocacy will lead us to the Jamaica we know can exist, and advocacy will be the JCC's primary role.”

“The chamber will advocate for and empower our youth; the future of our country that is so integral to its prosperity,” the newly elected president added.

Neita will be joined on the association's executive committee by Peter Graham (IGL Limited), Michael McMorris (Victoria Mutual Group), Melanie Subratie (Musson Group), and Phillip Ramson (Chas E Ramson Limited) as first, second, third and fourth vice president respectively.

Other officers for the 2021-2022 term are Treasurer Wilbert Spence (KPMG) and Legal Counsel Deandra Butler (Samuda & Johnson).

The incoming board directors include Joni-Gaye Cawley (HR Consultant); Camille Facey (FACEYLAW); Jaimie Ogilvie (Hi-Pro) and Stephen Price (FLOW). They will serve a three-year term with Jason Younis (Younis Investment Limited) who will serve a one-year term.