'Ida was like a baby compared to Grace'

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Councillor for the Lorrimers Division in South Trelawny, Desmond Smith is hoping that, by Monday, traffic should once again be able to move freely along several roads in his division that were blocked by landslides during recent tropical storms.

“We have been working hard [to clear] them since yesterday [Saturday], and even now as we speak, the trucks are removing the dirt [from the roads]. So by maybe tomorrow [Monday], [they] should be clear,” he told OBSERVER ONLINE on Sunday afternoon.

The elected official said every community in his division had been affected by tropical storms Grace and Ida, but Grace had been the more dangerous of the two.

“Since Ida we have had two [small landslides] in the Wait-A-Bit area, but the rest of them are all from Grace. Ida was like a baby compared to what Grace did to us. I can tell you; Ida didn’t give us not even 10 per cent of the rain that Grace gave to us. And you know our terrain. Because it is hilly, once the soil is saturated it is most likely… going to move and that’s what happened; the soil moved and ended up in the roads,” he said.

For residents in sections of Harvey Town who were left marooned by a landslide on Wednesday, they got some reprieve after the roads were cleared on Saturday. The movement of the earth has been devastating for some farmers.

“We have a lot of yams that have been washed away through the land slippage… I can recall a farmer who has lost about 15,000 hills [of yam] in one of his fields, and some more in another field. All over the division farmers have lost their crops through landslide,” said Smith.

Lyden Byfield, a yam farmer in the Litchfield community of the division, told OBSERVER ONLINE that while he cannot put a price tag on his losses just yet, he expects that it will be substantial.

“I can’t give a full estimate because I haven’t gone all around [my farms] since the rain, but for one [farm], I [lost] 450 hills of yam because of the rain,” said Byfield.

“Because of the land slippage, the produce washed down to the river and the land automatically dropped; and as flat as it may be, it just sunk. Not only the hillside, even the flat, the land cracked and went down,” he added. “It started with Tropical Storm Grace and Tropical Storm Ida came to finish the job. If we get more rainfall, we are going to be more affected.”

Councillor Smith is also worried about the land’s ability to withstand another storm. The hurricane season, which began on June 1, ends on November 30.

“The soil is now saturated and if we should get any [natural disaster] before all that water has subsided, it would be tragic. We’re just praying and hoping that nothing happens before the lands get back to normal because it would be a disaster if we have a hurricane right now,” said Smith.

For now, residents like Byfield are simply doing their best to recover.

“We have to just pick up the pieces and try to move ahead again, like we normally do. Because there isn’t ever much done for South Trelawny farmers whenever there is a disaster. We only hear them talk about St Elizabeth and Clarendon; you don’t really hear much about us in South Trelawny,” Byfield told OBSERVER ONLINE.

“We watch the news, and we hear about how many parishes are affected, but we are never included. So we just have to pick up the pieces and try again. Wherever we can plant, we just plant,” he added.

Rochelle Clayton