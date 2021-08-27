If you don't need to be on the road, stay home — police

If you don't need to be on the road, stay home — policeFriday, August 27, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are advising members of the public who do not need to be on the road on Friday morning to stay at home as multiple roads and communities across the island remain flooded due to heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Ida.
Motorists are being cautioned to avoid flooded roads at all costs.
Among the flooded areas is the town of Cave Valley in St Ann which is currently experiencing rising levels of water and is now impassable.
Meanwhile, the National Works Agency said the Bog Walk Gorge is again closed to vehicular traffic as water is flowing over the flat bridge. Motorists are being advised to use alternative routes at this time.
A flash flood warning remains in effect for all parishes across Jamaica until 5:00 pm Friday.
Read: Widespread showers from Ida to continue throughout Friday – Met Service
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy