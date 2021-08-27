If you don't need to be on the road, stay home — police

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are advising members of the public who do not need to be on the road on Friday morning to stay at home as multiple roads and communities across the island remain flooded due to heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Ida.

Motorists are being cautioned to avoid flooded roads at all costs.

Among the flooded areas is the town of Cave Valley in St Ann which is currently experiencing rising levels of water and is now impassable.

Meanwhile, the National Works Agency said the Bog Walk Gorge is again closed to vehicular traffic as water is flowing over the flat bridge. Motorists are being advised to use alternative routes at this time.

A flash flood warning remains in effect for all parishes across Jamaica until 5:00 pm Friday.

