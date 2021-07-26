Illegal firearm found under wooden floor at St James shop

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Police recovered an illegal firearm on Saturday, July 24, while processing a crime scene at a shop in the Rose Heights community in St James.

According to the police, the firearm — a Browning 9mm pistol — along with two rounds of ammunition was found about 2:00 pm under a wooden floor in a house searched by officers.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure but the police said investigations are ongoing.