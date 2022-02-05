Illegal gun, ammo seized in Westmoreland operation

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – Another illegal firearm has been seized by members of the security forces as they continue their thrust to 'Get Every Illegal Gun'.

The latest illegal firearm, a .40 pistol with a magazine containing 10 rounds of ammunition, was seized by a joint police/military team during an operation in Bluefields, Westmoreland about 4:00 am on Saturday morning.

It is the latest in a string of operations, as part of the 'Get Every Illegal Gun' campaign, which has led to the recovery of illegal firearms, the weapon which is behind most killings in Jamaica.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness officially launched the campaign Friday.

The campaign is said to involve strategic and targeted security operations. Additionally, there is a reward system of between $250,000 and a half-a-million-dollars for illegal guns retrieved.