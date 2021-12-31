Illegal party promoter charged
Six persons shot at eventFriday, December 31, 2021
|
The Manchester police have arrested and charged the promoter of an illegal party where six people were shot and injured earlier this month.
A 12-year-old boy, who was shot in the leg, was among the six people who were left with gunshot wounds at the event which was held in top Grove Place in the parish.
Another man who was reported to be in serious condition was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.
The parish's top cop Superintendent Lloyd Darby told OBSERVER ONLINE that the promoter, who was charged under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) and the Noise Abatement Act, is currently before the courts.
The injured people were admitted to a hospital, but according to Superintendent Darby, they have all been released.
“Everyone has been sent home,” he said.
Police, who reported that the shootings occurred about 8:45 p.m., said no motive has been established for the attack.
