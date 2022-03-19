Immediate resumption of burials every day, says McKenzie

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, says that consequent on the revocation of orders under the Disaster Risk Management Act, the restrictions imposed on burials under those orders no longer apply.

This means that burials may now be held every day of the week. There is no time limit for burials and there is no restriction on the number of mourners, clergy, undertakers and other persons attending a burial.

“I know that this will be a tremendous relief to families all over the country, who want to say farewell to their deceased relatives in the traditional Jamaican way, and in keeping with various denominational conventions. While this restriction is being lifted, I still want to urge everyone to act responsibly to reduce risk and safeguard your health,” McKenzie said in a statement.

