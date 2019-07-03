Immigrants at US churches to avoid deportation face big fines
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Attorneys say immigrants taking sanctuary in US churches to avoid deportation are being told by US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that they face hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines under a little-used federal law.
A lawyer representing a woman at a Columbus, Ohio, church says her client and at least nine others in similar circumstances around the country recently received notification threatening civil penalties.
The totals amount to about US$800 in daily penalties under part of the Immigration and Nationality Act.
Attorney Lizbeth Mateo says she believes it's an attempt to scare her client and others into leaving, not a pursuit of money they don't have.
Spokesmen for ICE say the agency is committed to enforcing US immigration law using various methods, including financial penalties.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy