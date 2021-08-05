Immigration officer charged with shooting with intent

ST ANN, Jamaica— The St Ann's Bay police arrested and charged an immigration officer with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident in St Ann on Monday, August 2.

Charged is 28-year-old Stevaughn Barnes of Eltham district, Ocho Rios in St Ann and Fletcher Court, Hollywood, Florida, USA.

The police said that about 4:00 pm, the complainant was driving his motorcar and upon reaching a section of the roadway he saw Barnes on his premises. Barnes then reportedly opened gunfire at the complainant.

The complainant managed to escape and a report was made to the police.

Lawmen carried out an operation and Barnes was arrested and charged after he was positively identified.