Improved compensation part of public sector reform — Morgan

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Information, Robert Morgan, has said that improved compensation is part of the ongoing transformation of the public sector.

It is anticipated that the impending public sector compensation review to be undertaken in the 2022/2023 fiscal year, will promote greater efficiency across the sector.

“We believe in good compensation of public sector workers. But the flip side of the compensation is efficiency…We are going to make a significant change in worker compensation in the government [service] in the next couple months. With that change is going to come, the requirement of performance,” he said.

The minister made the disclosure during an interview on Friday, January 28.

He noted that this change is also intended to attract highly qualified professionals to the sector.

“We cannot attract quality people to the public service with these (current) levels of compensation. We are going to change the whole way that we pay people,” he said.

The public sector compensation review is slated to commence on April 1.

It is intended to overhaul the structure of salaries and other emoluments in the public service to make it more equitable.