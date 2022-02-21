Improved crime-fighting strategies a success in St James, says senior cop

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Having recorded a 35 per cent decline in shootings, a 40 per cent decline in robberies, and 100 per cent decline in break-ins since the start of the year, the St James police are crediting 'improved strategies' for the recent developments.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the St James Municipal Corporation earlier this month, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vernon Ellis, said that with the exception of homicides, there has been a reduction in major crimes in the parish.

He shared that key among the latest strategies being employed to fight crime in the parish is an increased police presence.

“We have received several new officers, and assets have been sent to bolster the ground itself and the challenges that we're facing,” SSP Ellis informed. The senior policeman also shared that in addition to heightened policing, the St James Ministers' Fraternal, along with other community groups, have been helping the police, resulting in the arrests of several wanted men.

SSP Ellis also expressed confidence in the work of the police officers and various units in the division highlighting that the Jamaica Constabulary Force remains committed to the fight against crime.