In dire straits: External auditors warn NWC may not continue as going concern

In dire straits: External auditors warn NWC may not continue as going concernMonday, July 19, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— External auditors have issued a dire warning about the state of affairs at the debt-ridden National Water Commission (NWC), declaring that “these conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast doubt about the Commission's ability to continue as a going concern."
The position of the auditors was revealed by Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Aubyn Hill. He was making his contribution to the State of the Nation Debate in the Senate last Friday.
So dire is the position of the water utility that it has made a net loss every year for the last 15 years, Hill said. The total accumulated loss for the 15 years since 2006 is nearly $43 billion.
Hill pointed out that the NWC made a huge loss of $4.5 billion in 2019 and followed that up with a further loss of $5.66 billion in 2020.
“What those losses mean is that in 2019 Jamaican taxpayers, many poor taxpayers, had to pump in over $4.5 billion into what is like a sinkhole for money at the NWC. Those same poor Jamaican taxpayers had to inject an even larger amount of $5.7 billion into the Commission in 2020,” said Hill.
The government senator said the independent auditors' report for March 2021 disclosed that the NWC had an accumulated deficit of $42.9 billion at the end of its 2020 financial year. The figure was $34.6 billion at the end of 2019.
“The bottom line of all this perennial loss-making water and sewage delivery service carried on by the National Water Commission is that it has a huge negative net worth of $12.62 billion as of March 31, 2021. Its equity is completely wiped out,” Hill stated.
He added that “The hard truth is that the NWC makes only losses in the business, losses that have to be financed by many poor Jamaicans every year. The hard truth is that NWC does not have anything near the amount of money it needs to deliver the water and services Jamaicans need and expect. And the government does not have the cash or the fiscal space to take on the debt to give NWC the money it needs to spend”.
“I make the case, and many Jamaicans understand the dark and stark reality, that this perennial loss-making activity at the NWC is simply not sustainable,” Hill remarked.
He told the Senate that Prime Minister Andrew Holness has agreed on the members of the enterprise team that is being established to transform the cash-strapped entity.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy