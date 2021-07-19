In dire straits: External auditors warn NWC may not continue as going concern

KINGSTON, Jamaica— External auditors have issued a dire warning about the state of affairs at the debt-ridden National Water Commission (NWC), declaring that “these conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast doubt about the Commission's ability to continue as a going concern."

The position of the auditors was revealed by Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Aubyn Hill. He was making his contribution to the State of the Nation Debate in the Senate last Friday.

So dire is the position of the water utility that it has made a net loss every year for the last 15 years, Hill said. The total accumulated loss for the 15 years since 2006 is nearly $43 billion.

Hill pointed out that the NWC made a huge loss of $4.5 billion in 2019 and followed that up with a further loss of $5.66 billion in 2020.

“What those losses mean is that in 2019 Jamaican taxpayers, many poor taxpayers, had to pump in over $4.5 billion into what is like a sinkhole for money at the NWC. Those same poor Jamaican taxpayers had to inject an even larger amount of $5.7 billion into the Commission in 2020,” said Hill.

The government senator said the independent auditors' report for March 2021 disclosed that the NWC had an accumulated deficit of $42.9 billion at the end of its 2020 financial year. The figure was $34.6 billion at the end of 2019.

“The bottom line of all this perennial loss-making water and sewage delivery service carried on by the National Water Commission is that it has a huge negative net worth of $12.62 billion as of March 31, 2021. Its equity is completely wiped out,” Hill stated.

He added that “The hard truth is that the NWC makes only losses in the business, losses that have to be financed by many poor Jamaicans every year. The hard truth is that NWC does not have anything near the amount of money it needs to deliver the water and services Jamaicans need and expect. And the government does not have the cash or the fiscal space to take on the debt to give NWC the money it needs to spend”.

“I make the case, and many Jamaicans understand the dark and stark reality, that this perennial loss-making activity at the NWC is simply not sustainable,” Hill remarked.

He told the Senate that Prime Minister Andrew Holness has agreed on the members of the enterprise team that is being established to transform the cash-strapped entity.