Increase in parties in Manchester, police say

Increase in parties in Manchester, police sayFriday, June 11, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Acting head of the Manchester police division Deputy Superintendent Lloyd Darby says lawmen have observed an increase in parties following the relaxation of measures put in place to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“We continue to be vigilant in enforcing the DRMA (Disaster Risk Management Act). Since the relaxing of the measures by the prime minister last week, we have seen an uptick in social gatherings and parties,” Darby told yesterday's sitting of the Manchester Municipal Corporation.
He revealed that 425 people have appeared before the court in relation to breaches of the DRMA.
“Since the enactment of the DRMA, we have arrested and charged 358 persons. We have served 67 summonses. An overall of 425 persons have been brought before the courts for breaching this Act,” he said.
“We have secured significant convictions and a lot of guilty pleas. We just want to continue to ask our citizens to abide by the DRMA, allow us the police to concentrate on our crime situation rather than [us] having to be behind our citizens enforcing the laws, so that they can protect themselves against COVID-19,” he added.
Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy