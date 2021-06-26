Increased business name and company registrations in 2020

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A total of 12,809 business names and 3,935 companies were registered by entrepreneurs and investors with the Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ) in 2020.

This was disclosed by Government Senator, Don Wehby, who indicated that the outturns represent a 12 per cent increase for business names and three per cent rise for companies over 2019, despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Senator Wehby said the entrepreneurial spirit ignited last year during the global health crisis was a testament of the resilience of locals, adding that “we have to big up our Jamaican entrepreneurs.”

He was delivering the opening 2021/22 State of the Nation Debate presentation in the Senate on Friday (June 25).

Senator Wehby informed that over 25 per cent of the registrations in 2020 were done using the COJ's electronic business registration platform.

The portal is the digital version of the COJ's Super Form, which introduced the one stop-shop approach to registrations, linking several critical government agency systems.

An Executive Agency of the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, the COJ's principal roles are: registering and regulating companies and businesses; maintaining accurate and up-to-date records on commercial entities; and administering the National Security Interests in Personal Property Online Registry.

The COJ registers local and overseas companies, and individuals and firms conducting business in Jamaica.

Through the entity's website, the public can ascertain companies' or businesses' legal status, statutory compliance, and ownership

The COJ encourages voluntary compliance by companies and businesses with the Companies Act 2004, the Companies (Amendment Act) 2013, and the Registration of Business Names Act of 1934.

— JIS