Increased police operations in St Catherine division leads to arrest of three wanted men

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Three wanted men have been arrested by the St Catherine South police in the last 24 hours as they increase operations across the division.

The men, who were wanted in connection with several serious offences, were arrested in separate incidents between Friday, October 1 and Saturday, October 2.

In the first incident, about 10:00 pm on Friday, lawmen were on operation in Old Harbour when a motor vehicle was stopped and the occupants were searched. Further checks revealed that one of the occupants of the vehicle was wanted by the police for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition; he is also a person of interest in a murder in Portmore.

Meanwhile, on October 2, about 1:00 pm, a joint police/military operation in Central Village led to the arrest of the driver of a motor vehicle; he is wanted for two counts of shooting in the area and is also a person of interest in at least two murders in the Central Village area.

Approximately an hour later, operational activities in Windsor Heights resulted in the arrest of a man who is wanted by the St Andrew South police. A motorcycle was also seized during this operation.

The police also added that in addition to the arrest of the wanted individuals, 12 people were also arrested for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).