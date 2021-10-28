Increased police operations in St Catherine division leads to arrest of wanted man

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The police on Tuesday arrested a wanted man and seized a firearm in Portmore, St Catherine.

It is reported that officers from the division have now intensified operational activities in the Portmore Town Centre, where persons were reportedly posing as delivery men to rob unsuspecting citizens.

During the operation, two men reportedly aroused the suspicion of the police and were pursued. The police apprehended one of the men.

He was searched and a firearm was found, leading to his arrest.

Following his arrest, the police said investigations revealed that the man is also wanted for shootings and robberies committed in the Portmore Municipality.

He's also a person of interest in a recent murder in the Gregory Park area, the police said.

The other man escaped.

The Operations Officer for St Catherine South Division, Superintendent Hopeton Nicholson, said "we are encouraging citizens to be extremely vigilant when commuting in the division, especially on foot in areas that are lonely and not well lit. We are also imploring citizens who have been the victims of robberies, especially from perpetrators on motorcycles, to report the robberies to the police."