Increased police operations lead to gun seizures in Area 4 Division

Increased police operations lead to gun seizures in Area 4 DivisionSunday, October 31, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Police operations Kingston Central and St Andrew South police divisions on Saturday, October 30 and Sunday, October 31, yielded the recovery of three firearms and several rounds of ammunition.
A 9mm Taurus pistol with a magazine of eleven 9mm rounds was seized by the police during a joint patrol along Blake Road in Rose Gardens around 9:30 pm on Saturday, October 30.
Reports are that a group of men was observed along the roadway; the men ran in several directions upon the approach of the team. The security team entered the premises and conducted a search when the firearm was discovered behind a piece of zinc at the rear of the premises. Four people were taken into custody pending further investigations, the police said.
Meanwhile, a 9mm Beretta pistol with a magazine containing 13 rounds was recovered along Dilpath Avenue in Olympic Gardens during a joint military mobile patrol around 9:05 pm on Saturday.
The police reported that a group of men was seen behaving in a manner that aroused their suspicion. The men were accosted and searched, however, nothing illegal was found. The team then proceeded to the rear of the premises where they saw a man holding a firearm. Upon seeing the police, the man threw the firearm and made his escape.
Then 30-year-old Jamalie McIntosh, otherwise called ‘Bugsie’, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following a firearm seizure on Penn Avenue today, Sunday, October 31.
The Hunts Bay police report that a team of police personnel was travelling along Bay Farm Road, Kingston 11 about 2:05 am, when they saw McIntosh remove a firearm from his waist, throw it inside a board structure and run. He was accosted and the weapon, a 9mm Ruger pistol with a magazine containing thirteen rounds, was retrieved.
The Area 4 police stated that they will continue to ramp up efforts in the pursuit of recovering more illegal firearms and ammunition.
