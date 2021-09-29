Indecom receives 382 complaints in second quarter 2021

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Independent Commission of Investigations (Indecom) says it received 382 categories of complaints from 296 incidents from April to June this year.

The top five categories of complaints include: assault (122), discharge of firearm (71), fatal shooting (33) unprofessional conduct (30) and threat (23), the Commission said in its second quarter report tabled in the House of Representatives yesterday.

The report, themed “Allegations of Assault by Jamaican Law Enforcement”, said Indecom's forensic unit responded to 63 incident scenes for the period.

There were three deaths in custody, and all parishes had complaints, both fatal and non-fatal, with Kingston and St Andrew recording the highest — 104 complaints — and Portland recording the least, with six.

Alphea Saunders