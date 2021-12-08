India's military chief, 12 others killed in helicopter crash

India's military chief, 12 others killed in helicopter crashWednesday, December 08, 2021
|
NEW DELHI (AP) — India's air force says the country's military chief, Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed Wednesday in a helicopter crash in southern Tamil Nadu state.
It said in a tweet that the helicopter “met with a tragic accident.”
It said one air force officer, Group Capt. Varun Singh, survived and is being treated in a military hospital.
Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati said the Mi-17V5 helicopter was on its way from an air force base to the army defense services college when it crashed near the town of Coonoor, a hill station in Tamil Nadu. The reason for the crash was not immediately known.
Rawat, 63, is the most senior official in the Indian military and the first chief of defense staff, a position created by the government in 2019. He is also an adviser to the Defense Ministry and handles coordination and integration of the combat capabilities of the armed forces.
Rawat previously served as chief of army staff.
