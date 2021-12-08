India's military chief, 12 others killed in helicopter crash

NEW DELHI (AP) — India's air force says the country's military chief, Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed Wednesday in a helicopter crash in southern Tamil Nadu state.

It said in a tweet that the helicopter “met with a tragic accident.”

It said one air force officer, Group Capt. Varun Singh, survived and is being treated in a military hospital.

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati said the Mi-17V5 helicopter was on its way from an air force base to the army defense services college when it crashed near the town of Coonoor, a hill station in Tamil Nadu. The reason for the crash was not immediately known.