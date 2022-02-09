India beat West Indies by 44 runs to clinch ODI series

AHMEDABAD, India (AFP)— Fast bowler Prasidh Krisha claimed four wickets as India beat West Indies by 44 runs in the second one-day international to clinch the series on Wednesday.

Chasing 238 for victory, West Indies faltered in their chase to be bowled out for 193 in 46 overs in Ahmedabad. India took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Earlier Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with 64 to help India to 237-9 in 50 overs after being invited to bat first by West Indies came into the match without injured skipper Kieron Pollard.

The final match is on Friday at the same venue.