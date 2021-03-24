India temporarily halts Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine exports — BBC

INDIA has placed a temporary hold on all exports of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, the BBC has reported.

Rising cases meant domestic demand was expected to pick up in the coming weeks, and so the doses were needed for India's own rollout, the BBC said, referencing foreign ministry sources.

The move has been described as a "temporary squeeze" by officials and is expected to affect supplies until the end of April.

Some 190 countries under the Covax scheme are likely to be affected, the BBC said.