India thrash West Indies by 96 runs to sweep ODI series 3-0

AHMEDABAD, India (AFP)— Fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna claimed three wickets each as India hammered the West Indies by 96 runs in the third one-day international to sweep the series 3-0 on Friday.

Chasing 266 for victory, the West Indies were bowled out for 169 in 37.1 overs in Ahmedabad. Odean Smith top-scored with 36 and stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran made 34.

Earlier Shreyas Iyer (80) and Rishabh Pant (56) helped India to 265 all out in 50 overs after the hosts chose to bat first.

The two teams now head to Kolkata for three Twenty20 matches starting Wednesday.