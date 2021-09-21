India warns of compulsory quarantine for Brits in vaccine travel spat

India warns of compulsory quarantine for Brits in vaccine travel spatTuesday, September 21, 2021
|
NEW DELHI, India (AFP) — New Delhi on Tuesday warned the UK that its citizens would face reciprocal measures over London's new "discriminatory" COVID-19 rules requiring travellers from India to quarantine even if they are fully vaccinated.
England and Scotland will ease pandemic restrictions from early October, but the list of countries with approved vaccines does not include India, despite the country using a locally made version of the AstraZeneca vaccine created in Britain.
"The basic issue is that, here's a vaccine — Covishield — which is a licensed product of a UK company manufactured in India of which we have supplied five million doses to the UK at the request of the government," foreign minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters in New Delhi.
Calling the non-recognition of Covishield "a discriminatory policy", he said that negotiations were underway with Britain over the new requirements.
"But if we don't get satisfaction we would be within our rights to impose reciprocal measures."
India is a major supplier of Covishield globally via the Serum Institute, the world's biggest vaccine maker.
The government plans to resume exporting COVID-19 vaccines to fulfil its commitment to the Covax programme for poorer countries from October.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy