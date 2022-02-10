Individuals convicted of illegal gun possession could soon get 15 years in prison

KINGSTON, Jamaica- Offenders convicted of illegal possession of a firearm in Jamaica could soon face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years behind bars.

This is a major provision of the new Firearms [Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation] Act 2022. The Bill, which was tabled Thursday in the House of Representatives by the Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang will replace the 1967 Firearms Act.

The Bill will be reviewed by a Joint Select Committee of the House and Senate.

Previously, it was left up to judges to determine how much time a convict would spend behind bars as there was no minimum sentence. The maximum sentence of life imprisonment under the old law will be retained in the new legislation.

The Bill introduces new provisions which will address Jamaica's adherence to international obligations. These include provisions relating to stockpiling, trafficking, diversion, marking of firearms and the capturing of ballistic signatures.

“The Bill further provides for the treatment of regulated activities in relation to the manufacture, trade, stockpiling, possession and use of firearms and ammunition in Jamaica and creating offences for breaches of the regulatory regime,” Chang noted.

He highlighted that the Bill introduces harsher penalties for offences connected to the illicit trade, manufacture, stockpiling, possession and use of illegal guns.

The security minister pointed out that “For the last 25 years Jamaica has recorded on average 1,270 murders annually – the vast majority being committed with illegal guns”.

“The government's multifaceted approach has included making significant investments in building out police capacity to investigate and conduct targeted operations based on credible intelligence. We have begun to see the results of these increased competencies. The people of Jamaica can be assured that this investment in the police force will continue as a fundamental aspect of our national security response,” Chang added.

He stated that the proliferation of illegal guns is a catalyst for murders. He pointed out that for the four-year period 2018 to 2021 some 2,700 firearms and more than 44,000 rounds of ammunition were seized.

“Last year [2021], 85 per cent of murders were committed with the use of a gun, while 72 per cent were attributed as gang-related. At the same time, 80 per cent of the 765 robberies involved the use of a firearm and 1,258 shooting incidents were recorded across the island. Gang feuds feature prominently in murders committed using illegal guns which are being illegally trafficked into Jamaica, and used to kill our people,” Chang outlined.