Industry celebrates Blue Mountain Coffee Day on Sunday

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s coffee industry will be celebrating the fourth anniversary of Blue Mountain Coffee Day on Sunday, January 9.

This year’s celebration will have as its theme “Indulge in Legendary Luxury”, and will also commemorate Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of independence, as well as the 40th anniversary of Association of Japanese Importers of Jamaica’s Blue Mountain Coffee (AJIJC).

The event is staged annually by the Jamaica Coffee Exporters Association (JCEA) in collaboration with some 5,000 local coffee farmers, as well as the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA) and Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) and the AJIJC who first introduce the event in 2018 under the theme “The Winning Bean”.

According to the chairman of the JCEA, Norman Grant, the event will also celebrate the contribution of the country’s over 5,000 coffee farmers to the development of the rural and national economy.

The activities will include Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Loyalty Specials at coffee shops, locally and globally in overseas markets, including Japan, Europe, the United States and China.

“We will also have postings by influencers on social media with a global focus, and also extended promotions over the next two weeks,” Grant said.

“It is also our aim to diversify the market by obtaining new markets worldwide, where persons with discerning tastes are willing to pay premium for the superior taste and experience of Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee. This we hope will lead to brand awareness and consumer demand, and this will certainly lead to the repositioning of the Jamaica Blue Mountain brand beyond the luxury category,” he added.

The JCEA has been encouraging interested people to visit its website at www.jamaicacoffee.org or the Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Day landing page http:legendary.jaBlueMountainCoffee.com.