Inexperience cost us, says Arnett Gardens assistant coach Brown

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A flat and under-prepared Arnett Gardens go off to the worst possible start to their Jamaica Premier League season when they went down 0-1 to main rivals Tivoli Gardens on Tuesday.

Their first scheduled game was cancelled following the withdrawal of the UWI FC just days before the start of the season and then their second game was rescheduled due to weather conditions, further protracting the start for a young and inexperienced unit.

The effects of those delays were clear to see as the 'Junglists' failed to muster an offensive threat for the entire game against an equally inexperienced Tivoli Gardens team.

Assistant coach Lamar Brown was able to identify the areas where his team struggled in the season opener.

“We played against the wind in the first half and we sucked up a lot of pressure. In the second half we played a little bit better, but we did poorly in terms of commanding the midfield. Tivoli outdid us in the midfield.”

Brown cited definite inexperience as the cause for the concession of the lone goal in the game.

“On the goal, based on inexperience, the throw in, everyone turned their back and it cost us.”

But Brown has promised that the team will be doing a lot better in the second fixture of the season.

“The 'Junglists' are always firing on all cylinders, but we weren't today, but surely come the next game we definitely have to work on it.”

Brown explained that the club was in the middle of a rebuilding process.

“Arnett is rebuilding, we have a lot of youngsters that we introduced today for the first time. We have to give the youngsters a chance, we definitely we will come better the next game.”

He also admitted that the team is not as fit as they need to be and the players struggled to cope with the feel of the Astro turf.

“We were up to 60 per cent physically. It was our first time on the Astro turf for most of the players. I think they did very well, but we have to keep working to get the fitness up to par. because most of our games are 1:00pm games.”

While not happy with a lot of his games being scheduled for 1:00pm, Brown has promised that they will be up and ready for the challenge.

“We are disappointed (with getting so many early games), but at the end of the day it's a league competition, we have to keep working.”

Arnett Gardens will go up against winless Humble Lion on Monday, as they look to get some points on the table.