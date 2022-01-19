Infant dies after being left in policeman's car unattended

Infant dies after being left in policeman's car unattendedWednesday, January 19, 2022
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica - Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of an infant girl after she was left unattended in her father's motor car on the compound of the Black River police station on Monday.
A police source confirmed that the child is the daughter of a policeman assigned to the station.
The child died in hospital on Wednesday morning, two days after she was reportedly left in the policeman's car for several hours.
When contacted, head of the police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay confirmed the incident, but could not give specific details.
- Kasey Williams
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy