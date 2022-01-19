Infant dies after being left in policeman's car unattended

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica - Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of an infant girl after she was left unattended in her father's motor car on the compound of the Black River police station on Monday.

A police source confirmed that the child is the daughter of a policeman assigned to the station.

The child died in hospital on Wednesday morning, two days after she was reportedly left in the policeman's car for several hours.

When contacted, head of the police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay confirmed the incident, but could not give specific details.

- Kasey Williams